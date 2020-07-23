Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $157,000 in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Secureworks alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

SCWX stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.