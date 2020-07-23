Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA increased its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

NYSE T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

