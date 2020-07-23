Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,783 TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,722,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 25.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 616,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $951.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

