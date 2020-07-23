Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $289,852.48 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 7,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $289,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,094,780.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

