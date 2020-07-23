Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,587.04 and last traded at $1,575.02, with a volume of 14696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,563.84.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 73.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,327,000 after acquiring an additional 119,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,458.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,369.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,068.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.