Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,586.53 and last traded at $1,576.49, with a volume of 10774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,565.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,371.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

