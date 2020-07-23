Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,458.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

