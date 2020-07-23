Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,369.19. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

