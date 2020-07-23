Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $213,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,458.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,369.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

