Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,458.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,369.19. The company has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.