Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,458.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.19. The company has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

