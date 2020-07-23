Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($258.43) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €204.00 ($229.21).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €190.00 ($213.48) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €182.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €183.52.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

