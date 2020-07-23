Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.569-2.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.