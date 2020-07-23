Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Ian Gandel Buys 11,371,363 Shares of Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) insider Ian Gandel acquired 11,371,363 shares of Alkane Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$13,759,349.23 ($9,424,211.80).

Alkane Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of A$1.33 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of $435.03 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.74.

About Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity mining and exploration company in the Central West of New South Wales in eastern Australia. The company operates through two segments, Gold Operations and Rare Metals. It explores for gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, yttrium, and rare earth elements.

