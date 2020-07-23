Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Ian Gandel Buys 11,371,363 Shares of Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) insider Ian Gandel acquired 11,371,363 shares of Alkane Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$13,759,349.23 ($9,424,211.80).
Alkane Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of A$1.33 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of $435.03 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.74.
About Alkane Resources
