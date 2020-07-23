Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

ACI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

