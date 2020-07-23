Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

