Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut Albany International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Albany International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Albany International by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

