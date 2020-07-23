Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Equities researchers at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKUS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

