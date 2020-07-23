AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.12

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 92298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.