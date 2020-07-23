AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.12

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 92298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
