Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $99.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as high as $96.23 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 37530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.21.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

