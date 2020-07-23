Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affimed by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
AFMD stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
