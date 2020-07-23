Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affimed by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

