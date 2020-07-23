AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AVAV stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

