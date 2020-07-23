Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $951,256.21 (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $951,256.21 and approximately $48,392.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.05545897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

