Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adyen stock opened at $1,619.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,458.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,067.29. Adyen has a 52-week low of $620.00 and a 52-week high of $1,676.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

