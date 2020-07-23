Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,033.71) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €858.63 ($964.75).

