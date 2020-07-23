Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Haywood Securities

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADZN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12. Adventus Zinc has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

