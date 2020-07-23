Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Photonix Company Profile

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

