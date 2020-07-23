Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,719,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 454,043 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

