Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

