Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $90.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 373.2% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 432,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 36.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

