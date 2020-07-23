Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $5,735,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.