Actinium Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average daily volume of 1,119 call options.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

ATNM stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

