ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ANIOY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

