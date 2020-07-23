AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 2.3%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, 13,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,011,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.69 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

