Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ACC opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.16. Access Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.21.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Tuesday.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

