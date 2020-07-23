Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 3,773 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

