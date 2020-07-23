Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 3,773 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
