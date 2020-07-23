Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 1,124 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

