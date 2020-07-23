Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 1,124 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
