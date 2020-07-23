Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

