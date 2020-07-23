Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
