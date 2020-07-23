ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,263,584 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

