ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $61.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,263,584. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

