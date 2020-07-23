ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $42.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

ACAD stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,403 shares of company stock worth $13,263,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

