Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$15.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Absolute Software from C$15.25 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.
TSE:ABT opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $658.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$16.23.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
