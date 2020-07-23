Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$15.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Absolute Software from C$15.25 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE:ABT opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $658.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$16.23.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.2489641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

