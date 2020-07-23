ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

