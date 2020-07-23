ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a CHF 18 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

