ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

