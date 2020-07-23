AB SKF’s (SKFRY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AB SKF presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of AB SKF stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.