AB SKF’s (SKFRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKFRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

