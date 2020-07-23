AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

AB SKF stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.