AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $510.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.54 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

