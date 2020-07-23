960 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 6.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

